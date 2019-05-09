Home

HURA KOHATU Hamilton Manaia Pihopa Kingi, Merania Elizabeth Kingi, & Te Puhi-o-Te Arawa Kingi Saturday, 25th May 2019 10am Powhiri at Te Papa-i-ouru Marae, Ohinemutu, Rotorua. Followed by the unveiling ceremony at Kauae Cemetery, Ngongotaha. Visitors, friends amd whanau are invited back to Wkakaturia, Te Papa-i-ouru following the ceremony for the hakari and refreshments. E nga matawaka, iwi o te motu, nga whanau, nga karangamaha, me nga hoa. Nau mai, haere mai.
Published in The Rotorua DailyPost on May 9, 2019
