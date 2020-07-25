|
COLLIER, Valmai Doreen (Val). Passed away peacefully on 24th July 2020. Much loved wife of the late Peter. Cherished mother and mother-in- law of John and Carolyn, Jenny and Neale, Lynnette and Lindsay, Michael and Glenda, and Margaret and Wati. Much loved Gran of nine grandchildren, and six great grandchildren. A special thanks to the staff at The Care Village for their love and care of Val. The funeral for Val will be held at 1pm, Wednesday 29th July, at Osbornes Funeral Directors Chapel, 197 Old Taupo Rd, Rotorua.
Published in The Rotorua DailyPost on July 25, 2020