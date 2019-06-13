Home

POWERED BY

Services
James R Hill Funeral Directors
717 Grey Street Hamilton
Hamilton, Waikato
(07) 855 5541
Resources
More Obituaries for Vera TARPLETT
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Vera Caroline TARPLETT

Notice Condolences

Vera Caroline TARPLETT Notice
TARPLETT, Vera Caroline. Passed away peacefully on Saturday 8 June 2019 at Hodgson House, Tauranga with her daughter and Son in law by her side. In her 97th year. Reunited with her beloved Bill. Cherished and fun- loving Mum of Terry (deceased), Robyn Carson and Denley Mum-in-law of Paul and Shirley. Great Grandma and Great Great Grandma of many. "Mum you will be loved and missed by all your family and friends" A special thank you to the careers and nurses of Hodgson House for your love, care and support shown to Mum and her family during our last days together. A service to celebrate Vera's life will be held on Friday 14th June in the St Andrews Church Hall, Te Aroha Street, Hamilton at 11.00am followed by a private family cremation. In lieu of flowers a donation to Alzheimers New Zealand may be left at the church. All communications may be made to the Tarplett family c/- James R Hill, 717 Grey Street, Hamilton. 3216. FDANZ.
Published in The Rotorua DailyPost on June 13, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.