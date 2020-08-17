Home

Hope Family Funeral Services
4 Keenan Road
Tauranga, Bay of Plenty
07-543 3151
Service
Friday, Aug. 21, 2020
2:00 p.m.
Olive Tree Cottage
247 Joyce Road
Tauranga
Vivienne Merle. (Hunt) ANDREWS


1931 - 2020
Vivienne Merle. (Hunt) ANDREWS Notice
ANDREWS, Vivienne Merle. (nee Hunt) P.O. WRNZNS Serv. No. 777 12.6.1931 - 31.7.2020 Heaven needed a special angel so they took Vivienne from her much loved and loving husband Fred of 67 years. Treasured mum of Craig, Clyde and Justine. Mother- in-law to Cheryl, Linda and Peter. Treasured Nanny to her 6 grandchildren and 4 great grandchildren. A service for Vivienne will be held at 2pm on Friday, 21st August at the Olive Tree Cottage, 247 Joyce Road, Tauranga. In lieu of flowers, donations to the Heart Foundation would be welcome.
Published in The Rotorua DailyPost on Aug. 17, 2020
