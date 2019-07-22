Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Waiata DAVIES
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Waiata Dawn. (Nee Logan) (Sviatko) DAVIES

Add a Memory
Waiata Dawn. (Nee Logan) (Sviatko) DAVIES Notice
DAVIES, (Sviatko) Waiata Dawn. (Nee Logan) 1925 - 2019 Passed away peacefully on 19 July following a long illness. Loved wife of the late Denis Davies. Mother of Frank, Richard, Joe, Bill, Peter, Terry, Eric and Ivor. Grandmother and Great-Grandmother to many. Teacher, poet, novelist, story-teller, scourge of bureaucrats, traveller and romantic. She wrote, "At night I set rolled oats to soak for tomorrow's breakfast, take meat from the freezer for tomorrow's dinner iron tomorrow's clothes. And I tidy my bookshelves just in case I don't wake up." Thanks to the staff at Malvina Major for their care and support over Dawn's last months. A memorial to commemorate her life, achievements and more memorable disputes will be held in Oamaru once the weather is warmer, passions have cooled and the hole she has left behind well recognised.
Published in The Rotorua DailyPost on July 22, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.