Home

POWERED BY

Services
Osbornes Funeral Directors
197 Old Taupo Rd
Rotorua , Bay of Plenty
(07) 348 3600
Celebration of Life
Wednesday, Dec. 4, 2019
2:00 p.m.
The Distinction Hotel,
390 Fenton Street,
Rotorua
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Wayne ABBOTT
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Wayne Leslie ABBOTT

Add a Memory
Wayne Leslie ABBOTT Notice
ABBOTT, Wayne Leslie. After a brief illness, at home, surrounded by family on November 29, 2019. Dearly loved youngest son of Pam and Les. Loving father of Sharelle, Xavier and Antonio. Loved brother of Lynette and Dean, and uncle of Erin, Ryan, Liam and Caitlin. Loving partner of Gill. A celebration of Wayne's life will be held in The Distinction Hotel, 390 Fenton Street, Rotorua on Wednesday, December 4 at 2pm. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to the Rotorua Community Hospice, PO Box 1092, Rotorua or may be left at the service. Communications to The Abbott Family C/- PO Box 926, Rotorua.
Published in The Rotorua DailyPost on Nov. 30, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Wayne's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -