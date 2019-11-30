|
|
ABBOTT, Wayne Leslie. After a brief illness, at home, surrounded by family on November 29, 2019. Dearly loved youngest son of Pam and Les. Loving father of Sharelle, Xavier and Antonio. Loved brother of Lynette and Dean, and uncle of Erin, Ryan, Liam and Caitlin. Loving partner of Gill. A celebration of Wayne's life will be held in The Distinction Hotel, 390 Fenton Street, Rotorua on Wednesday, December 4 at 2pm. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to the Rotorua Community Hospice, PO Box 1092, Rotorua or may be left at the service. Communications to The Abbott Family C/- PO Box 926, Rotorua.
Published in The Rotorua DailyPost on Nov. 30, 2019