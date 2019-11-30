|
MIDDLETON, Wayne Lewis. Passed away peacefully at home in Rotorua. Aged 76 years. Loved by his devoted wife Lorraine, loved dearly by his children, grandchildren and great granddaughter. The rock of our family and will be sadly missed. The service to celebrate Wayne's life will be held at the Rotorua crematorium Chapel, Sala Street, Rotorua on Wednesday 4th December 2019 at 11am. Followed by burial at Kauae Cemetery. All communications to The Middleton family c/o 5 Pretoria Street Rotorua 3010.
Published in The Rotorua DailyPost on Nov. 30, 2019