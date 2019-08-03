Home

Wendy Marion. (nee Russell SLADE

Wendy Marion. (nee Russell SLADE Notice
SLADE, Wendy Marion. (nee Russell) Passed away peacefully on 1st August. Cherished daughter of Gordon (dec.) and Jos? Russell. Adored wife of 49 years to John. Loved mother of Michael, David and Richard. Beloved sister to Rod (dec.), Reg, Bob and Robyn. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Rotorua Hospice, PO Box 1092, Rotorua. The funeral for Wendy will be held at 2pm, Tuesday 6th August, at Osbornes Funeral Directors Chapel, 197 Old Taupo Rd, Rotorua.
Published in The Rotorua DailyPost on Aug. 3, 2019
