More Obituaries for Wynel RAURETI-GEORGE
Wynel Kanui RAURETI-GEORGE

Wynel Kanui RAURETI-GEORGE Notice
RAURETI-GEORGE, Wynel Kanui. 24.03.67 - 17.06.20 Kua kapohia te pihinga o te whanau. Beautiful daughter of Martha (nee Mareroa) and Neil Raureti. Darling wife of Russell, devoted Mum of Brent and Glen, adored sister and aunty. Wynel will be at home until Friday 11am, from there she will go to Rangitihi Marae (Rangiaohia) Matata. Funeral service 11am Saturday 20 June, then Wynel will be laid to rest with Mum and Dad at Awakaponga cemetery, Matata, "A beautiful spot".
Published in The Rotorua DailyPost on June 19, 2020
