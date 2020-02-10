|
A. Michael Cellitti 1946—2020
A. Michael Cellitti, age 73 of Rockford, passed away Friday, February 7, 2020. Funeral mass will be at 10:30 AM on Thursday February 13, 2020 in Holy Family Church with Fr. William Wentink officiating. Interment in Calvary Cemetery to follow. Visitation will be Thursday morning in the church from 9:30AM until service time. Arrangements are with Gasparini & Oliveri Funeral Home & Cremation Services, 707 Marchesano Dr. Condolences to: www.gasparinioliverifuneral.net
Published in Rockford Register Star from Feb. 10 to Feb. 12, 2020