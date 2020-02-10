Home

POWERED BY

Services
Gasparini & Oliveri Funeral Service Inc
707 Marchesano Dr
Rockford, IL 61102
(815) 964-6332
Resources
More Obituaries for A. Cellitti
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

A. Michael Cellitti

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
A. Michael Cellitti Obituary
A. Michael Cellitti 1946—2020
A. Michael Cellitti, age 73 of Rockford, passed away Friday, February 7, 2020. Funeral mass will be at 10:30 AM on Thursday February 13, 2020 in Holy Family Church with Fr. William Wentink officiating. Interment in Calvary Cemetery to follow. Visitation will be Thursday morning in the church from 9:30AM until service time. Arrangements are with Gasparini & Oliveri Funeral Home & Cremation Services, 707 Marchesano Dr. Condolences to: www.gasparinioliverifuneral.net
Published in Rockford Register Star from Feb. 10 to Feb. 12, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of A.'s passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -