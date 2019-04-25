|
Aaron D. Wolf 1973—2019
Aaron D. Wolf of Rockford went home to be with the Lord, who he loved and served, on Easter Sunday, April 21, 2019. He died of a heart attack. Born October 3, 1973 to devoted parents Don and Carol Wolf who brought him up in the Faith. He graduated from Berean Christian School, Rockford College, and with a Master's Degree from Trinity Evangelical Divinity School. Married the love of his life, Lorrie Vaughan, on July 15, 1995. Beloved Dad to the children he adored, Augustine, Katherine, Carl, Nora, Josephine, and Peter. He was always a thoughtful and loyal friend to anyone fortunate enough to know him. Speaker for those without a voice. Upholder of the Faith. Writer and Editor for Chronicles Magazine, for which he worked tirelessly for 20 years.
Survived by wife, Lorrie; children, Gus, Kati, Carl, Nora, Josie, and Peter; parents, Don and Carol Wolf; in-laws, Larry and Pat Vaughan; and a host of loving extended family, friends, and colleagues.
He did not die as one without hope, but trusted with all his heart in the redemption promised through Christ's death on the cross. Though his family is devastated at the loss of this noble-hearted man, they know they will see him again in Eternity.
Visitation to be held at 11am, Monday, April 29, at St. Paul Lutheran Church-Central Site, 600 N. Horsman, Rockford. Funeral service at 1pm. Following the graveside service, a reception will be held at 4881 Kilburn Avenue, the Northwest Site of St. Paul Lutheran Church. More information on ways to help his family will be forthcoming at www.stpaulrockford.org/right-now. Fitzgerald Funeral Home & Crematory, Mulford Chapel, is assisting the family. To express online condolences, please visit: www.fitzgeraldfh.com.
Published in Rockford Register Star from Apr. 25 to Apr. 27, 2019