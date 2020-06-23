Aaron James Johnson 1993—2020
Aaron James Johnson, 26, of Belvidere, passed away Saturday, June 20, 2020. He was born on November 23, 1993 in Rockford to Jimmie and Gayl (Fishburn) Johnson. Aaron worked part time with his dad at Supplied Solutions while attending Rock Valley College and also working in the service industry. He enjoyed playing hockey, football and basketball growing up, as well as dancing and singing. He sang in the Kantorei Youth Choir. He had a passion for playing Xbox and was a semi-pro Halo player. He was known as KiNGCheRRy_PiE1 throughout the gaming community. He also had a passion for fishing and shooting firearms. Aaron also enjoyed spending time with his family and friends and loved his dogs, Addy and Ari.
Survivors include his parents, Jimmie and Gayl Johnson; brother, Jordon Johnson; grandmothers, Nancy Burbeck and Antonietta Johnson; aunt, Susan Johnson; cousins, Jessica and Gabriel Hall; aunt, Sandra (John) Arbisi; cousins, Mike and John Leombruni; aunt, Sheri Johnson; cousins, Nichole Cave, Ryan Cave and Gavyn Baxa; second cousins, Dominick, Chaz and Gianna; uncle, Todd (Kristina) Johnson; cousins, Dustin (Ayesha) Johnson and Devyn (Mike) Roberts; uncle, Robert (Pam) Fishburn; cousins, Robert and Frank (Michelle) Fishburn; aunt, Rhonda (Pat) Graceffa; cousins, Ryan (Lee) Graceffa and Hannah and Olivia Graceffa; second cousin, Nolan. Predeceased by grandfathers, Dale Johnson and Frank Fishburn and cousin, Christina Hall.
Funeral service will be held on Saturday, June 27, 2020 at 12:00 p.m. in Honquest Family Funeral Homes with Crematory, Mulford Chapel, 4311 N. Mulford Rd., Loves Park, Illinois 61111 with visitation from 10:00 a.m. until time of service. Masks are encouraged. Memorial contributions can be made to Rosecrance. To share a memory or condolence please visit www.honquestfh.com
Published in Rockford Register Star from Jun. 23 to Jun. 25, 2020.