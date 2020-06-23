Aaron James Johnson
1993 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Aaron's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Aaron James Johnson 1993—2020
Aaron James Johnson, 26, of Belvidere, passed away Saturday, June 20, 2020. He was born on November 23, 1993 in Rockford to Jimmie and Gayl (Fishburn) Johnson. Aaron worked part time with his dad at Supplied Solutions while attending Rock Valley College and also working in the service industry. He enjoyed playing hockey, football and basketball growing up, as well as dancing and singing. He sang in the Kantorei Youth Choir. He had a passion for playing Xbox and was a semi-pro Halo player. He was known as KiNGCheRRy_PiE1 throughout the gaming community. He also had a passion for fishing and shooting firearms. Aaron also enjoyed spending time with his family and friends and loved his dogs, Addy and Ari.
Survivors include his parents, Jimmie and Gayl Johnson; brother, Jordon Johnson; grandmothers, Nancy Burbeck and Antonietta Johnson; aunt, Susan Johnson; cousins, Jessica and Gabriel Hall; aunt, Sandra (John) Arbisi; cousins, Mike and John Leombruni; aunt, Sheri Johnson; cousins, Nichole Cave, Ryan Cave and Gavyn Baxa; second cousins, Dominick, Chaz and Gianna; uncle, Todd (Kristina) Johnson; cousins, Dustin (Ayesha) Johnson and Devyn (Mike) Roberts; uncle, Robert (Pam) Fishburn; cousins, Robert and Frank (Michelle) Fishburn; aunt, Rhonda (Pat) Graceffa; cousins, Ryan (Lee) Graceffa and Hannah and Olivia Graceffa; second cousin, Nolan. Predeceased by grandfathers, Dale Johnson and Frank Fishburn and cousin, Christina Hall.
Funeral service will be held on Saturday, June 27, 2020 at 12:00 p.m. in Honquest Family Funeral Homes with Crematory, Mulford Chapel, 4311 N. Mulford Rd., Loves Park, Illinois 61111 with visitation from 10:00 a.m. until time of service. Masks are encouraged. Memorial contributions can be made to Rosecrance. To share a memory or condolence please visit www.honquestfh.com



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Rockford Register Star from Jun. 23 to Jun. 25, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
27
Visitation
10:00 - 12:00 PM
Honquest Family Funeral Home with Crematory - Loves Park
Send Flowers
JUN
27
Funeral service
12:00 PM
Honquest Family Funeral Home with Crematory - Loves Park
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Honquest Family Funeral Home with Crematory - Loves Park
4311 North Mulford Road
Loves Park, IL 61111
815-636-5100
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved