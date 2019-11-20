|
|
Ada Burnett 1946—2019
Ada Lucille Burnett, of Rockford departed this earthly life November 12, 2019 in her home. She was born July 9, 1946 in Louisiana, Missouri the daughter of Jacob and Essie Cockfield. Ada lived in Rockford since 1968 coming from Peoria, IL. She married Willie Burnett October 8 ,1968. Ada was employed many years by Rockford Spring. She was a member of New Zion Missionary Baptist Church. She attended Peoria Schools later to receive her G.E.D.
Ada leaves to cherish many loving memories, her husband, Willie; two daughters, Tina (Michael) Herron and Paula Burnett; son, Eric (Shauneise) Burnett; 13 grandchildren; 28 great grandchildren; two sisters, Tinola Cockfield and Betty Hill; brothers, Leslie (Ruby) Cockfield and Kevin Cockfield; a host of nieces, nephews other relatives and friends. She was predeceased by her parents, son, Calvin Burnett two brothers; and seven sisters.
Services will be held 10:00 a.m. Saturday, November 23, 2019 at New Zion Missionary Baptist Church 604 Salter Ave. Visitation will be held from 8:00 a.m. until the time of service. Arrangements completed by Carl E. Ponds Funeral Home 200 N. Johnston Ave.
Published in Rockford Register Star from Nov. 20 to Nov. 22, 2019