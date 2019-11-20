Home

POWERED BY

Services
Carl E. Ponds Funeral Home
200 N Johnston Ave
Rockford, IL 61101
(815) 963-6981
For more information about
Ada Burnett
View Funeral Home Obituary
Visitation
Saturday, Nov. 23, 2019
8:00 AM - 10:00 AM
New Zion Missionary Baptist Church
604 Salter Ave
View Map
Service
Saturday, Nov. 23, 2019
10:00 AM
New Zion Missionary Baptist Church
604 Salter Ave
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Ada Burnett
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Ada Burnett


1946 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Ada Burnett Obituary
Ada Burnett 1946—2019
Ada Lucille Burnett, of Rockford departed this earthly life November 12, 2019 in her home. She was born July 9, 1946 in Louisiana, Missouri the daughter of Jacob and Essie Cockfield. Ada lived in Rockford since 1968 coming from Peoria, IL. She married Willie Burnett October 8 ,1968. Ada was employed many years by Rockford Spring. She was a member of New Zion Missionary Baptist Church. She attended Peoria Schools later to receive her G.E.D.
Ada leaves to cherish many loving memories, her husband, Willie; two daughters, Tina (Michael) Herron and Paula Burnett; son, Eric (Shauneise) Burnett; 13 grandchildren; 28 great grandchildren; two sisters, Tinola Cockfield and Betty Hill; brothers, Leslie (Ruby) Cockfield and Kevin Cockfield; a host of nieces, nephews other relatives and friends. She was predeceased by her parents, son, Calvin Burnett two brothers; and seven sisters.
Services will be held 10:00 a.m. Saturday, November 23, 2019 at New Zion Missionary Baptist Church 604 Salter Ave. Visitation will be held from 8:00 a.m. until the time of service. Arrangements completed by Carl E. Ponds Funeral Home 200 N. Johnston Ave.
Published in Rockford Register Star from Nov. 20 to Nov. 22, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Ada's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -