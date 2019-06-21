Home

Olson Funeral and Cremation Services, Fred C. Olson Chapel
1001 SECOND AVE
Rockford, IL 61104
(815) 963-6521
Adale E. Buck

Adale E. Buck Obituary
Adale E. Buck 1939—2019
Adale E. Buck, 80, of Rockford, passed away on Thursday, June 20, 2019. Born in Jerusalem, the daughter of Elias and Salma (Abo-Ata) Tannous. Graduate of Columbia University – New York City and University of Rochester. Adale married Roger Buck on July 13, 1963. She moved to the states in 1957. Adale worked as a Purchasing Manager for the Rockford Park District and volunteered her time with People Helping People Organization. Survived by her husband, Roger; children, Eugene Caldwell (Milena) and Laurie Buck; grandchildren, Ethan, Austin, Chester, and Emerson; and five brothers and sisters. Predeceased by one sister.
Private family services were held. To share a memory or condolence, visit olsonfh.com.
Published in Rockford Register Star from June 21 to June 23, 2019
