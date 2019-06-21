|
|
Adale E. Buck 1939—2019
Adale E. Buck, 80, of Rockford, passed away on Thursday, June 20, 2019. Born in Jerusalem, the daughter of Elias and Salma (Abo-Ata) Tannous. Graduate of Columbia University – New York City and University of Rochester. Adale married Roger Buck on July 13, 1963. She moved to the states in 1957. Adale worked as a Purchasing Manager for the Rockford Park District and volunteered her time with People Helping People Organization. Survived by her husband, Roger; children, Eugene Caldwell (Milena) and Laurie Buck; grandchildren, Ethan, Austin, Chester, and Emerson; and five brothers and sisters. Predeceased by one sister.
Private family services were held. To share a memory or condolence, visit olsonfh.com.
Published in Rockford Register Star from June 21 to June 23, 2019