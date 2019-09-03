|
|
Adam P. Moriarty 1978—2019
Adam Moriarty passed away peacefully August 12 at his home. He was born on October 17, 1978, to Paul Moriarty and Teresa (Jim) Peterson. He was a simple man with a complicated life. He was bipolar and a friend of Bill W. and he struggled with both. He was also a kind, loving and generous person. He had a passion for electronics especially computers at which he excelled. He was also an avid Packers fan and had a great love for dogs. He is survived by his parents, a brother Chris and best friend Jim Paluzzi. Adam never liked being the center of attention so per his request there will be no service. Cremation rites were accorded. May he forever rest in a painless sleep and may the perpetual light shine upon him
Published in Rockford Register Star from Sept. 3 to Sept. 5, 2019