Adele D. Gyllenswan 1927—2019
Adele D. Gyllenswan, 91, of Rockford, passed away on Thursday, June 27, 2019. Born November 22, 1927, in Rockford, the daughter of Carl and Esther (Carlson) Adolphson. Adele married Bob Gyllenswan in 1951. He predeceased her in 2008. She was active in Tebala Shrine, EAA, and a member of Daughters of the Nile. Survived by her niece, Renee (Jeff) Fraser; grandnephews, Brett (Linda), Scott, Kevin; and good friends, Richard and Judy Bowers. Also predeceased by her sister, Lucille Bergquist.
Private Graveside services will be held at Scandinavian Cemetery. Memorials may be made to Tebala Shrine Temple, 7910 Newburg Rd., Rockford, IL 61108. To share a memory or online condolence, visit olsonfh.com.
Published in Rockford Register Star from June 29 to July 1, 2019