Adeline M. Sigala 1927—2019
Adeline M. Sigala 92 of Rockford passed away Thursday March 14, 2019 in her home, surrounded by her family. She was born February 17, 1927 in Belvidere, the daughter of Manuel and Alexandra Martinez. She married Ignacio Sigala on January 16, 1960 in Rockford.
Survivors include her husband, Ignacio. Children, Juanita (Victor) Macias, Arthur J. (Lynne) Bonilla, Annette (Tim) Hooker, Philip (Mary) Sigala, Gloria (Paul Pipitone) Sigala, Michael (Teresa) Sigala and Sandra Sigala. Nineteen Grandchildren, fourteen Great Grandchildren and five Great Great grandchildren. Sisters, Viola Cruz and Rachel Martinez. Brother, Frederick (Rebecca) Martinez. Predeceased by her parents. Son, David. Eleven siblings. Our mothers love did not discriminate, all were welcome at her table, friends, family and animals. The family would like to thank the caregivers at Northern Illinois Hospice and Visiting Angels especially Mila. The family would also like to thank all her friends and family for all their care and support.
Funeral Mass at 10am Saturday March 23, 2019 in St Anthony Catholic Church 1010 Ferguson Street, with the Franciscan Friars officiating. Burial in Calvary Cemetery. Visitation from 4 until 7pm Friday in Tony Gasparini Funeral Chapel 6825 Weaver Road with Rosary at 7pm. Visitation also from 9am until 9:45 Saturday in the church. In lieu of flowers, memorials to Noah's Ark. Express online condolences at tonygasparinfunerals.com
Published in Rockford Register Star from Mar. 20 to Mar. 22, 2019