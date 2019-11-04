|
Afton Aline Clauson 1928—2019
Afton Aline Clauson, 90, of Rochelle and formerly of Winnebago, died Sunday, November 3, 2019 at her daughter's home in Rochelle with her family by her side. She was born November 15, 1928 in Vienna, IL, the daughter of David Samuel and Meva Maude (Rowe) Royster. She graduated from Winnebago High School in 1946. Afton married Donald Bernard Clauson on November 21, 1947 at the Winnebago United Methodist Church. She worked as a Sales Clerk for Nihan & Martin in Winnebago, the Village Emporium in Winnebago and Sears at the CherryVale Mall in Rockford. She was a very active member at the Winnebago United Methodist Church serving on the board, the Ladies Society, singing in the choir and was a youth leader with her husband. She loved gardening, flowers and baking, always having cookies and coffee for those who came to visit. Most of all she loved spending time with her family.
Afton's family would like to thank Dr. Gellada in Byron, Serenity Hospice and Home in Oregon and the Rochelle Community Hospital for their wonderful care.
Afton is survived her daughter, Cheryl (Richard) Holmgren of Rochelle; sons, Mike (Cindy) Clauson of Eau Claire, WI, David (Diane) Clauson of Phoenix, AZ; grandchildren, Heather Tesreau of Rochelle, Sarah (Bill) Marsden of Rochelle, Seth (Tarah) Holmgren of Rochelle, Dan (Emily) Clauson of Citrus Heights, CA, Melanie (Tim) Erickson of Eau Claire, WI; great-grandchildren, Alyssa (Tim) Perkins of Davis Junction, Valerie Perkins, Erin Marsden, Natalie Marsden, Hannah Tesreau, Isaac Tesreau, Luke Tesreau, Gracee Holmgren, Cooper Holmgren, Maddox Holmgren all of Rochelle, Lucy Galassi of Citrus Heights, CA; sister, Shirley Hall of Rockford; sister-in-law, Dorothy Zimmerman of Pecatonica; many nephews and nieces.
Afton is predeceased by her husband, Donald Clauson; brother, Max Royster; sisters, Mary Shlikas, Annie Bruss.
Funeral service 10:00 a.m. Saturday, November 9, 2019, with a visitation starting at 9:00 a.m. at Genandt Funeral Home, 602 N. Elida St., Winnebago with Pastor Ken Schmoyer officiating. Interment at Willwood Burial Park in Rockford. In lieu of flowers a memorial will be established for the Winnebago United Methodist Church and the Winnebago Public Library. For an online obituary and tributes go to www.genandtfuneralhome.com.
Published in Rockford Register Star from Nov. 4 to Nov. 6, 2019