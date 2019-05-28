Home

Agnes H. Norup

Agnes H. Norup Obituary
Agnes H. Norup 1922—2019
BYRON - Agnes H. Norup, 97, longtime Byron resident, died Friday, May 24, 2019 in Generations at Neighbors, Byron. Born April 14, 1922 in Fox Chase, PA, the daughter of Charles and Jennie (Hardie) Becker. Married to Earl Norup May 18, 1946 in Philadelphia, PA; he died April 7, 2005. Survived by her son, Kenneth (Dana) Norup of Byron; daughters, Karen Tackelberry of Loves Park and Kay Norup of Algonquin; grandchildren: Paul (Karma) Tackelberry, Ted (Kari) Tackelberry, Jr., Ken (Jennifer) Tackelberry, Sara (Robert) Shrout, James (Lindsey) Tackelberry, Noel (Binoy) Kamal and Kip (Kathryn Buck) Norup; 11 great grandchildren and 3 great- great grandchildren. Also predeceased by her parents and 2 brothers. Private family services will be held with burial in Byron Cemetery at a later date. Memorials in Agnes's name may be made to Generations at Neighbors, Byron. The family was assisted by Farrell-Holland-Gale Funeral Home, Byron. www.farrellhollandgale.com
Published in Rockford Register Star from May 28 to May 30, 2019
