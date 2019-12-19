|
|
Agnes Meister 1927—2019
Agnes E. Meister, 92, formerly of Rochelle, passed away Wednesday, December 18, 2019 in Mendota, Illinois. Agnes was born on February 12, 1927 to Conrad and Emilie (Zietlow) Grothen in Bureau County, IL. She married Stanley George Meister on October 1, 1960 at Zion Evangelical Lutheran Church of Clarion in LaMoille, IL. He preceded her in death on October 12, 2017. In addition to her husband, she is also predeceased by her parents, infant sister, Anna Marie, brother, Clarence Grothen and nephew, Tom Grothen.
Agnes worked for Nicor from 1961, retiring in December of 1990. She loved to shop and enjoyed playing cards and socializing with her friends. She was an active member of the Rochelle Business and Professional Women's Organization and very involved over the years at St. Paul Lutheran Church.
Agnes is survived by her nephew and nieces: Henry "Hank" (Christine) Grothen, Brenda (Dr. David) O'Donnell and Julie Schmidt; sister-in-law, Carolyn Grothen Hetrick; seven great nieces and nephews and 19 great great nieces and nephews.
Visitation will be from 10:00 - 10:50 A.M., Monday, December 23, 2019 at St. Paul Lutheran Church, 1415 10th Ave., Rochelle. The funeral service will follow at 11:00 with Pastor Gregory Hoffmann officiating. Burial will be at Ashton Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made in Agnes memory to St. Paul Women's Guild or Unity Hospice. Visit www.ungerhorner.com to sign the online guest book.
Published in Rockford Register Star from Dec. 19 to Dec. 21, 2019