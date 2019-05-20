|
Al H. Weatherer 1927—2019
Al H. Weatherer, 91, of Rockford, Illinois passed away Saturday, May 18, 2019. Born August 10, 1927 in Lebanon, South Dakota, the son of Alfred H. and Adeline (Koch) Weatherer. Al proudly served in the United States Army Corp. of Engineers. He married the love of his life, Arlene Rourke on August 19, 1949. He worked at Elco Industries, retiring in 1989 after 40 years. He had a good sense of humor and a devote faith. Al was an active member of St. Paul Lutheran Church and the YMCA Retired Men's Club. He enjoyed golfing, gardening, bowling and billiards. Al will be remembered as a loving husband, father, grandfather, great grandfather, uncle and friend.
Survived by his daughters, Deborah (Kevin) Talbott and Diane (Ernie) Seaton; grandsons, Kyle (Heather) Seaton and Andrew (Jordan) Seaton; great grandchildren, Addison and Trinity Seaton; goddaughter, Andrea Zyvert; special friend, Dotty Gesswein; dear friend, Dave Lamoreux. Predeceased by his parents; wife, Arlene; brother, Joseph Weatherer.
Funeral Service will be held at 10:00 a.m. Friday, May 24, 2019 at Fitzgerald Funeral Home, Riverside Chapel, 3910 N. Rockton Ave. Rockford, IL 61103. Visitation will be from 4:00 to 6:00 p.m. Thursday, May 23, 2019 at the Funeral Home and again Friday from 9:00 until time of service. Burial at Arlington Memorial Park Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to , 1111 S Alpine Rd # 307, Rockford, IL 61108. Share online condolences at www.fitzgeraldfh.com.
Published in Rockford Register Star from May 20 to May 22, 2019