1/
Alan A. Arms
1934 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Alan's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Alan A. Arms 1934—2020
Alan A. Arms 86, Rochester, Indiana, passed away at 5:05 P.M. Saturday August 1, 2020 at Bridgewater Health Care, Carmel, Indiana.
Survivors include his daughters, Michele Arms and companion, Jim Hirsch, Rockford, Illinois, Sara and husband Kevin Ramach, Minneapolis, Minnesota, Amy and husband Brian Johnson, Carmel, Indiana, and Anna and husband Mark Lewandowski, Milwaukee, Wisconsin, five grandchildren, half -sisters, Barbara (John) Delano, Evanston, Illinois, Nancy S. Arms, Hercules, California, half-brother, David L. Arms, Reno, Nevada, several nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents and son, Paul G. Arms.
Funeral mass will be conducted at 10:00 A.M. Tuesday August 11, 2020 at St. Joseph Catholic Church, Rochester, Indiana, Friends may call from 4-8 P.M. Monday at Zimmerman Bros. Funeral Home, Rochester, Indiana. Burial will take place at a later date at Arlington Memorial Park, Rockford, Illinois. Memorial contributions may be made to the Fulton County Public Library or St. Joseph Catholic Church. Online condolences may be expressed at www.zimmermanbrosfh.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Rockford Register Star from Aug. 5 to Aug. 7, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
10
Calling hours
04:00 - 08:00 PM
Zimmerman Brothers Funeral Home
Send Flowers
AUG
11
Funeral Mass
10:00 AM
St. Joseph Catholic Church
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Zimmerman Brothers Funeral Home
1101 Jefferson Street
Rochester, IN 46975
(574) 223-3712
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Zimmerman Brothers Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved