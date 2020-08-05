Alan A. Arms 1934—2020
Alan A. Arms 86, Rochester, Indiana, passed away at 5:05 P.M. Saturday August 1, 2020 at Bridgewater Health Care, Carmel, Indiana.
Survivors include his daughters, Michele Arms and companion, Jim Hirsch, Rockford, Illinois, Sara and husband Kevin Ramach, Minneapolis, Minnesota, Amy and husband Brian Johnson, Carmel, Indiana, and Anna and husband Mark Lewandowski, Milwaukee, Wisconsin, five grandchildren, half -sisters, Barbara (John) Delano, Evanston, Illinois, Nancy S. Arms, Hercules, California, half-brother, David L. Arms, Reno, Nevada, several nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents and son, Paul G. Arms.
Funeral mass will be conducted at 10:00 A.M. Tuesday August 11, 2020 at St. Joseph Catholic Church, Rochester, Indiana, Friends may call from 4-8 P.M. Monday at Zimmerman Bros. Funeral Home, Rochester, Indiana. Burial will take place at a later date at Arlington Memorial Park, Rockford, Illinois. Memorial contributions may be made to the Fulton County Public Library or St. Joseph Catholic Church. Online condolences may be expressed at www.zimmermanbrosfh.com