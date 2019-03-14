|
|
Alan Arthur Leisher 1986—2018
Alan Arthur Leisher, 33, of Englewood, Colorado, passed away peacefully March 8, 2018, in Colorado. Born March 20, 1986, to Ted and Diane (Nord) Leisher in Poway, California. Alan was a high school graduate and had a profession as a retail manager. He loved Anime, drawing, cooking and reading.
Alan is dearly loved and will be missed by his parents; sister, Meghan Gutteron; and nephew, Julian Gutteron.
A memorial service will be held at 11 a.m., Sunday, March 17, 2019 at Anderson Funeral and Cremation Services, 218 W. Hurlbut Ave. Belvidere, Illinois, 61008. A visitation will take place at 10 a.m. until the time of service, at Anderson Funeral and Cremation Services. John Brennan of Heartland Hospice will be officiating. To light a candle or share a condolence, please visit www.AndersonFCS.com.
Published in Rockford Register Star from Mar. 14 to Mar. 16, 2019