Alan Bloomfield 1928—2020
Alan Maurice Bloomfield passed away peacefully at Wesley Willows senior living community, Rockford, Ill., on April 18, 2020—two days after his 92nd birthday. Alan had a passion for life and for people. Gracious, generous and eternally positive, he was often described as a gentleman and a gentle man. He was born on April 16, 1928, in Boston, Mass., to parents Dorothy and Daniel. A lifelong avid photographer, he began photographing weddings while a teenager. He served as a U.S. Army photographer stationed in Korea from 1946-47. After his military service, he attended the University of Rochester in Rochester, N.Y., graduating in 1952. Alan married Caroline "Kay" Louise Frank on June 27, 1953; they were married 58 years. Following college graduation, he began a 25-year career with Sears, Roebuck & Co., working for Sears in Rochester and in Chicago. As a sporting goods buyer for Sears, he had the opportunity to work with sports legends including baseball's Ted Williams and adventurer Sir Edmund Hillary. After leaving Sears, he joined Mutual Benefit Life and enjoyed a second career as an insurance agent and estate planner—recognized in his first year as part of the Million Dollar Round Table. When Kay retired in 1990, the couple moved full-time to Lake Summerset, Davis, Ill. A sailor since his teen years, Alan became a member of the Lake Summerset Yacht Club and also served on the Otter Creek Lake Utility District board for Lake Summerset for 14 years, three years as chairman. He and Kay moved to Wesley Willows in 2011. At Wesley Willows, he joined the photography club and helped design an enhanced fitness program for residents. A fitness enthusiast, Alan continued going to the gym three times a week, doing push-ups and sit-ups until he was 91. In addition to sailing, he enjoyed golf and travel, especially "eating his way around the world," as his family often joked. He was preceded in death by his wife, Kay, and his brother, Daniel Jr. He is survived by his children John (Lynne) and Dorothy "Dottie" (John) Mazurek; grandchildren Kate (Gary) Simmons, Chad (Jessica) Battenburg, Chris and Lauren Bloomfield; great-grandchildren Nathan and Presley Oldfield; and long-time good friend Ann Haub. A Celebration of Life service will be held at the Unitarian Universalist Church of Rockford at a future date. In lieu of flowers, donations in his memory can be made to the Wesley Willows Employee Fund, 4141 N. Rockton Ave., Rockford, Ill. 61103 or online at wesleywillows.org/who-we-are/charitable-opportunities.
Published in Rockford Register Star from Apr. 24 to Apr. 26, 2020