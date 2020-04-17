|
Alan "Al" C. Gray 1947—2020
Alan Charles Gray, 72, "left the party early" after a short illness on Monday April 13, 2020. He died in his home with his wife Marybeth and their dog Annie by his side. Al had lived in Fontana, Wisconsin coming here from Rockford, Illinois. Al was born December 10, 1947 in Janesville, Wisconsin to Harry and Harriet (Brooks) Gray. He graduated from Janesville High School and attended University of Wisconsin-Whitewater. Al married Marybeth O'Donnell on April 15, 1978 at the Cathedral of St. Peter in Rockford, Illinois. Al was the manager of The Pyramid Club and the University Club of Rockford. He was employed with the Illinois Department of Transportation moving from there to the Singer Mental Health Facility in the Engineering Department where he worked for 22 years, retiring in 2012. It was then he and Marybeth moved fulltime to Fontana, Wisconsin. Al enjoyed boating, golfing, and the Green Bay Packers. He was a member of the Abbey Yacht Club where he served as a director for ten years, he was also an active member of the Lake Geneva Yacht Club. He liked nothing better than helping his friends with projects of any sort.
He was preceded by his parents and his in-laws Jack and Dolores Alyward. Al is loved and will be deeply missed by his wife, Marybeth. He is also survived by his brother-in-law, Mike (Karen Garrett) O'Donnell; nephews, Shaun O'Donnell, Kevin (Abby) O'Donnell and nieces, Kelly Davis, Lindsey O'Donnell and Maggie O'Donnell. Al loved his wife, his life and his friends, any kind of boat and a good or bad round of golf. He will be missed by many.
Celebration of life to be held at a later date. Donations may be made to the Fontana Fire and Rescue Squad
Published in Rockford Register Star from Apr. 17 to Apr. 19, 2020