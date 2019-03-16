|
|
Alan E. McClanathan 1930—2019
Alan E. McClanathan, 88, of Rockford, passed away on Wednesday, March 13, 2019. Born June 30, 1930, in Fairchild, WI, the son of Harold E. and Alma (Nordrum) McClanathan. He was a U.S. Air Force veteran. Alan married Louise Dalcollo on July 14, 1956 in Rockford. He worked for UTC Sundstrand for 31 years. Alan was a member of Harmony Club, American Legion 1207, Local 592 and an avid Packer and Chicago Cubs fan. He enjoyed gardening and working in the yard. Survived by his wife, Louise; brother-in-law, Louis (Jerri) Dalcollo; niece, Missy (Dave); and nephew, Tony (Stephanie). A special thank you to neighbors, Vinny & Mike and Carolyn & Larry; and niece, Missy (Dave).
Memorial Visitation will be held from 12:00 to 1:00 p.m. on Wednesday, March 20, 2019 in Fred C. Olson Chapel, 1001 Second Ave., Rockford. Memorial may be made to donor's choice. To share a memory or send an online condolence, visit olsonfh.com.
Published in Rockford Register Star from Mar. 16 to Mar. 18, 2019