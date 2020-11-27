Alan H. Wallace 1961—2020
Alan H. Wallace, 59, of Roscoe, IL passed away peacefully on Wednesday, November 18, 2020. He was born on June 16, 1961 in Franklin, IN to Donald Mervin and Eva Maria (Schroeder) Wallace. He graduated from Belvidere High school in 1979 and NIU in 1984. Al married his high school sweetheart Penny (Gorham) in 1983. Amongst his many hobbies, Al was an avid fisherman, a passionate hunter and enjoyed watching the Bears and the Cubs.
He will be remembered by his love for his family and his friends, his huge heart, the smile and big hug he had for everyone and how he would regale everyone with his stories.
Al was preceded in death by Mervyn and Dorothy Wallace and father-in-law, William Gorham.
He is survived by his wife, Penny of Roscoe; children, Forrest (Jenny McAffee) Wallace of Chattanooga, TN and Autumn Wallace of Roscoe; mother, Eva Marie Thrasher of Belvidere; father, Donald (Dianne) Wallace of Davis, IL; brother, Daniel Wallace of Davis, IL; sister, Christina (Steven) Burns of Cherry Valley, IL; mother-in-law, Bev Gorham of Belvidere and brother-in-law, Jeffrey (MaryAnn) Gorham of Poplar Grove, IL.
Due to current circumstances, a Celebration of Life will be held at a later date.