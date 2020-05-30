Alan "Big Al" R. Beilke 1949—2020
Alan "Big Al" R. Beilke, 71, Rockford, passed away on Thursday, May 28, 2020. He was a loving husband, father, and grandfather. Al was born on March 11, 1949, in Rockford, IL, the son of Harold and Blanche (Olson) Beilke.
Al was a 1967 graduate of Guilford High School and was on the football team. He earned degrees from Rock Valley College and DeVry University, and owned and operated the family business, Al's Motor Home Sales. On December 30, 1977, he was united in marriage to Gayle Johnson in Rockford, IL. Al was a member of Trinity Lutheran Church, the Try-Beta Foundation and the SM-SF Club. He enjoyed golfing and sports cars, especially Corvettes, and was an original member of the Northern Illinois Corvette Club. His family and many friends will remember him for his sense of humor and his grin.
Al is survived by wife, Gayle; children, Jill (Brad) Antonacci and Jody Beilke; grandchildren, Megan and Caitlyn Antonacci; siblings, Denise (Dave) Haskell, Russell Beilke, Nola Lawrence and Galen (Diana) Beilke, and numerous nieces, nephews and cousins. Predeceased by his parents and brother-in-law, Rob Lawrence.
Due to the current Covid-19 restrictions, a celebration of Al's life will be planned for a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made in Al's name to the Try-Beta Foundation, C/O Abbott Plastics, 3302 Lonergan Drive, Rockford IL 61109. Share online condolences at www.fitzgeraldfh.com.
Published in Rockford Register Star from May 30 to Jun. 1, 2020.