Alan R. Ekberg 1933—2019
Alan R. Ekberg, 86, passed away on June 25, 2019 at OSF St. Anthony's. Born April 9, 1933, in Rockford, the son of Hjalmar and Ruth (Bergquist) Ekberg. Attended Oak Grove Grade School and graduated from Rockford East. Veteran of the U.S. Army serving in Korea. Alan married Donna Burkitt on April 11, 1953 in Calvary Lutheran Church. She predeceased him on June 23, 2017. Alan worked for the U.S. Postal Service for 30 years before retiring in 1988 and then started working part time at the Rockford Park District at Sportscore 1. He enjoyed caring for the bike path and talking to many people who used it each day. Alan was a lifelong member of Calvary Lutheran Church where he served many years as an usher and on the council. He was also a member of the Korean War Vet's Chapter 272 of Rockford, YMCA Retired Men's Club and especially involved in their Christmas tree sales each year and President of their Fishing Club for many years. Alan was a member of the National Association of Retired Federal Employees where he served as an officer, Chairman of the board of the Citizen Credit Union and Treasurer of the Postal Employees Credit Union for over 30 years. Also serving on the State Credit Union board for 7 years and was the second person to be inducted into the State Credit Union Hall of Fame bestowed for his many years of work with Credit Unions and Community Service. He was a member of the Verdi Club of Rockford and the Belvidere Moose Club and a former member of RMBA Club. Survived by his daughter, Terri; son, Douglas; grandsons, Fred (Amy), Alan and Bryan (Lauren); great-granddaughters, twins Harley and Harper, and Adestin; sister-in-law, Joni Ekberg; and several nieces and nephews. Also predeceased by his parents; brothers, James, Howard and Jerry; and infant brother Harold. Special thanks to Doc R.
Funeral Services will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Monday, July 1, 2019 at Fred C. Olson Chapel, 1001 Second Ave., Rockford. Visitation will be from 9:30 to 10:45 a.m. prior to the service in the chapel. Burial in Scandinavian Cemetery. Memorials may be made to the family for a gift to be made to the Korean War Veterans Chapter 272. To share a memory or online condolence, visit olsonfh.com.
Published in Rockford Register Star from June 27 to June 29, 2019