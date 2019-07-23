|
|
Alan R. Nelson 1945—2019
Alan R. Nelson, 74, of Rockford, was promoted to Glory on Monday, July 22, 2019. Born April 24, 1945 in Rockford, the son of Roland T. and Catherine M. (Gustafson) Nelson. Graduate of East High School, Class of 1963 and University of Illinois where he received his Bachelor's and Master's Degrees. Alan married Shirley A. Baker on October 10, 1970. He worked as a mechanical engineer at Hamilton Sundstrand for 39 ½ years. Alan was a lifelong member of The Salvation Army Rockford Temple Corps where he was a Sunday School Teacher, Corps Treasurer, and a member of the Temple Corps Band for almost 60 years playing the cornet. He also played a number of years with the Chicago Staff Band. Alan had a great love for the Lord and his family and loved to travel in conjunction with his career and his service to the Lord. Survived by his wife, Shirley; children, Kimberly (Justin) Suydam and Daniel (Sarah) Nelson; grandchildren, Ethan, Jacob, and Grace Suydam and Hannah and Nolan Nelson; and numerous cousins here and in Sweden. Predeceased by his parents. The family would like to give special thanks to all the doctors, nurses, PCTs and housekeeping staff, particularly the 7th Floor, at SwedishAmerican Hospital who blessed Alan's life.
Funeral Services will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Friday, July 26, 2019 at The Salvation Army Rockford Temple Corps, 500 S. Rockford Ave., Rockford with visitation from 9:00 to 10:15 am prior to the service. Burial in Scandinavian Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to The Salvation Army Rockford Temple Corps. To share a memory or condolence, visit olsonfh.com.
Published in Rockford Register Star from July 23 to July 25, 2019