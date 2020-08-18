Alan Todd Milsaps 1984—2020
Alan Todd Milsaps passed away on August 10, 2020, at the age of 36 years old. Alan will be forever remembered by his parents, Kristin (Kevin) Spieles and Mark Janczak, siblings Raelynn, Frank and Amanda, numerous loving aunts, uncles and cousins, and many friends. Alan was preceded in death by his cherished grandparents, Raymond and Sharlene Holesinger. Those blessed to know Alan remember him for his kind heart, fun loving personality, intelligence and phenomenal sense of humor. Alan had a passion for travel, skiing, music, nature and everything outdoors. Memorial donations in celebration of Alan's life may be made to American Forests (americanforests.org/ways-to-give/gift-of-trees/
) or Southern Utah Wilderness Alliance (suwa.org
).