Albert G. Stadler 1928—2019
Albert G. Stadler, 90 of Rockford, passed away October 25, 2019 at his home. Albert Stadler was born on November 28, 1928 in Rockford, IL to Albert and Pauline Stadler. On June 29, 1957, he married Alberta in Rockford, IL. Al worked as a farmhand in the Winnebago area prior to serving in the US Army from 1953 to 1955. Al returned from the service and started a dairy farm in the Davis Junction area. Al farmed for almost 40 years. In the early 1990s he retired from farming and moved to Rockford. He was a parishioner at Holy Family Church for the past thirty years in his retirement. Prior to that, he was a parishioner at St. Mary Church in Byron, Illinois. Al was an active parishioner in both parishes. Al is survived by his wife, Alberta, children Meg (Tim) Jagielski and Paul Stadler, grandchildren Nicole Jagielski (Dan Bradley) and Patrick Jagielski (Jordan Otto Jagielski), cousin Robert (Cherri) Gilmour, and numerous nieces and nephews.
His funeral Mass will be held on Saturday, November 2, 2019 at 10:30 am at Holy Family Church in Rockford preceded by a visitation beginning at 9:00 am. Burial will be at Calvary Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to either Holy Family Catholic Church or the . To share a memory or condolence please visit olsonfh.com.
Published in Rockford Register Star from Oct. 28 to Oct. 30, 2019