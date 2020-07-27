1/1
Albert Hayden
Albert Hayden 1923—2020
Professor Albert A. Hayden, 96, of Springfield, OH, passed away Tuesday, July 21, 2020. He was born September 18, 1923 in Cape Girardeau County, MO, the son of the late Howard and Clara Hayden. Professor Hayden was a U.S. Army Air Corps Veteran, serving during WWII. He taught history at Wittenberg University from 1959-1994, earning many honors during his tenure, including from the American Biographical Institute; Leading Intellectuals of the World; American Medal of Honor in the field of History; Congressional Medal of Excellence in the field of History; and Great Minds of the 21st Century; from the International Biographical Centre, Cambridge, England; Worldwide Honours List; Lifetime Achievement Award; One Thousand Great Intellectuals; 2000 Outstanding Intellectuals of the 20th Century; The First Five Hundred at the New Millennium; One Thousand Great Americans; and Outstanding People of the 21st Century. Professor Hayden is preceded in death by his wife Priscilla; brothers Ralph Hayden & Ernest Hayden; and sisters Ann Judd & Ida Hypke. He is survived by his son Keith Hayden; daughter Anne Hall; brother Kenneth L. Hayden; grandson James Hall; and nephews Paul and Roger Hayden. The service to honor Professor Hayden will be held Friday, July 31, 2020 at 3:00 PM at RICHARDS, RAFF & DUNBAR MEMORIAL HOME, Springfield, OH, with visitation beginning at 2:00 PM in the memorial home. Burial will be in Rockford, IL, on Monday August 3, 2020. Expressions of sympathy may be made at www.richardsraffanddunbar.com.

Published in Rockford Register Star from Jul. 27 to Jul. 29, 2020.
July 27, 2020
Donna Corriveau
