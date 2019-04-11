Albert Kautz 1921—2019

Albert Kautz, 97, of Belvidere, IL passed away, April 10, 2019. Born November 23, 1921 in Alexandrowka, Romania, son of Edward and Emilie Kautz. Albert left Romania in August 1940 and immigrated into Germany. He was drafted into the German Army in May 1942. After 3 months of training he was deployed to fight the Russian Army in Kaukasus, USSR. In 1945 after the German Army totally surrendered, he was taken into Russian prison camp as a POW in a labor camp northeast of Moscow to cut wood for 2 years. Afterwards, he was moved to the Coal Mines in Ural for 2 ½ months. He was released in December 1949 and arrived home to his wife and daughter in Diepholz, Germany.

He and his family immigrated to America in May 1952. He worked on a farm in Wosley, SD for 2 years and then Yale, SD until April 1968. In 1968 he moved to Belvidere, IL and worked for Camcar Fastener Corp until his retirement in 1986.

Survivors include daughter, Inge Adams of Mukwonago, WI; son, Gary (Beth) Kautz of LaGrange, IL; grandson, David (Kari) Adams of Mukwonago, WI; great-grandsons Gavin and Sawyer Adams of Mukwonago; one sister, Ida Wackernagel of Germany; one sister-in-law Ann Gibbons; close friend, Patti Bakke and numerous nieces and nephews.

He is preceded in death by his wife, Ella F. Kautz; his parents; his siblings, Ernst, Herta; his brother-in-law, Robert Gibbons; and his son-in-law, Richard "Sparky" Adams.

Funeral services will be held at 1:00 p.m., Saturday, April 13, 2019 at Immanuel Lutheran Church, 1045 E. Belvidere Road, Belvidere, IL. A visitation will be held from 11:00 a.m. till 12:45 p.m., Saturday, April 13, 2019 at Immanuel Lutheran. Burial in Highland Garden of Memories. In lieu of flowers memorials may be given to the family or OSF Hospice Care.