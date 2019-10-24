|
|
Albert "Rob" Robinson 1932—2019
Albert "Rob" O. Robinson
Albert "Rob" Oren Robinson, age 87, of Warrens, WI, passed away on Wednesday, October 23, 2019 at the Tomah Veterans Hospital surrounded by his family under the care of hospice. He was born May 1, 1932 to Ralph and Hattie (Moore) Robinson in Warrens, WI. Rob proudly served in the United States Air Force for four years.
He was united in marriage to Freda B. Jones on July 6, 1990. She preceded him in death in 2008. Rob worked for many years in Welding Repair at the Chrysler Plant in Belvedere, IL.
He is survived by his children, Sandra (Rodney) Tucker of Florida, Wayne Robinson of Ohio, Steve (Lynda) Robinson of Warrens, WI, Bruce (Anna) Robinson of Warrens, WI, Julie (Brian) Dalton of Rockford, IL, and Scott Robinson of Warrens, WI, 17 grandchildren, 34 great grandchildren and 3 great great grandchildren, nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Ralph and Hattie (Moore) Robinson, his wife, Freda, a son, Dan "Little Joe", brothers, Roy (Norma), Jack (Pat), Ralph and Charlie, sisters, Elvira (Fred) Keichinger, Della (Virgil) Cobb and Eleanor Nesteby.
Funeral Services with full military honors will be held Monday, October 28, 2019, 11:00 a.m. at the Torkelson Funeral Home in Tomah. Family and friends are invited for visitation on Monday from 9:00 a.m. until the time of service at the funeral home. A private family burial will be held at a later date. The Torkelson Funeral Home of Tomah is assisting the family with arrangements. In lieu of flowers, donations may be given in Albert's memory to the , 225 N. Michigan Ave, Fl 17, Chicago, IL 60601.
Online condolences are available at www.torkelsonfuneralhome.com.
Published in Rockford Register Star from Oct. 24 to Oct. 26, 2019