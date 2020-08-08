1/1
Albert "John" Weberpal
Albert "John" Weberpal 1955—2020
Albert "John" Weberpal, 65, of Machesney Park, IL, lost his battle with cancer and was called to Heaven on Sunday, April 12, 2020. He passed peacefully at his home, surrounded by family. He was born on Tuesday, February 8, 1955 in Sycamore, IL to the late Albert John Weberpal Sr. and Shirley Lucille Robertson. Weberpal Roofing, Inc. was a company that John founded at the age of 23. This company was started with nothing more than a truck, a tool belt and a ladder. For years, John worked a second full-time night job to feed his daytime passion. John was a hard-working man with incredible integrity and a jack-of-all-trades. He enjoyed boating, fishing, motorcycle riding, camping, canoeing and gatherings with family and friends. He was an active member in the Midwest Roofing Contractors Association, the LLL Social Club and A.B.A.T.E. of Illinois-Freeport Chapter. John is loved and will be deeply missed by his wife, Marie; daughter, Sarah (Justin) Jefferson; son, Clifton Joe Risner Sr.; grandchildren, Skylar Jo, Clifton Joe Jr. (CJ); sisters Pat (Al) Andrews; Jean (Tom) Landgraf; Joann Benecke; loving (non-biological) son, Philip (Christina) Crain. He was loved and will be greatly missed by a host of family, friends, and business associates. John was preceded in death by wife of 32 years, Nancy Muench; son, Ryan; his parents, Albert and Shirley; his grandparents, Carl and Ellen 'Nellie' Clayton; Andrew and Anna Weberpal; life-long friend, Randal 'Randy' Wright and brother-in-law, Larry Benecke. There will be a memorial service at 11:00 A.M. on Saturday, August 15, 2020 at Belvidere Funeral Home & Cremation Service in Belvidere, IL. There will be a visitation from 10:00 A.M. until the time of service. Immediately following there will be a celebration of life at the American Legion in Belvidere, IL. Memorial funds have been established with Make-A-Wish Illinois, 640 N. LaSalle Drive, Suite 280, Chicago, IL 60654-6754.



Published in Rockford Register Star from Aug. 8 to Aug. 10, 2020.
