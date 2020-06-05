Alberta Jones 1931—2020Alberta A. "Berta" Jones, of Rockford departed this earthly life June 1, 2020. She was born June 7, 1931 in Arkadelphia, Arkansas the daughter of Robert and Gertrude Jones. Alberta lived in Rockford since 1959 coming from Delark, Arkansas. She was employed by Elco Industries nine years before retiring. Alberta was a member of Gomez Chapel A.M.E. Church, where she served as a Steward and president of the Missionary society. She was a member of the Park District Harkins committee. Alberta served as the Precinct Committee person over the 7th Ward. She attended schools in Arkansas and California.Alberta leaves to cherish many loving memories, daughter, Rita Bruce; two sons, Louis (Sheila) Watkins and Joseph (Tina) Watkins; 14 grandchildren: several great grandchildren; a host of other relatives and friends including special friends Shirley Brewer, James Ponds and Jean Marshall. She was predeceased parents, one son, Donald Watkins; brother and sister.Moving visitation will be held 3:00 p.m. until 5:00 p.m. Monday, June 8, 2020 at Carl E. Ponds Funeral Home Inc. 200 N. Johnston Ave. . Private services will be held 6:00 p.m.