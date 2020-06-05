Alberta Jones
1931 - 2020
Alberta Jones 1931—2020
Alberta A. "Berta" Jones, of Rockford departed this earthly life June 1, 2020. She was born June 7, 1931 in Arkadelphia, Arkansas the daughter of Robert and Gertrude Jones. Alberta lived in Rockford since 1959 coming from Delark, Arkansas. She was employed by Elco Industries nine years before retiring. Alberta was a member of Gomez Chapel A.M.E. Church, where she served as a Steward and president of the Missionary society. She was a member of the Park District Harkins committee. Alberta served as the Precinct Committee person over the 7th Ward. She attended schools in Arkansas and California.
Alberta leaves to cherish many loving memories, daughter, Rita Bruce; two sons, Louis (Sheila) Watkins and Joseph (Tina) Watkins; 14 grandchildren: several great grandchildren; a host of other relatives and friends including special friends Shirley Brewer, James Ponds and Jean Marshall. She was predeceased parents, one son, Donald Watkins; brother and sister.
Moving visitation will be held 3:00 p.m. until 5:00 p.m. Monday, June 8, 2020 at Carl E. Ponds Funeral Home Inc. 200 N. Johnston Ave. . Private services will be held 6:00 p.m.



Published in Rockford Register Star from Jun. 5 to Jun. 7, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
8
Visitation
03:00 - 05:00 PM
Carl E. Ponds Funeral Home
Funeral services provided by
Carl E. Ponds Funeral Home
200 N Johnston Ave
Rockford, IL 61101
(815) 963-6981
June 5, 2020
May God bless you and your family in this time of sorrow.
Love you❤
kattie starnes
Friend
June 4, 2020
My prayers are with the families
Gloria Smart
June 4, 2020
May God bless you and your family in this time of sorrow.
Angela Russey
Friend
June 4, 2020
I wish peace to the family. Love you Rita, Deanna
Deanna Thompson
Friend
June 4, 2020
May God bless you and your family in this time of sorrow.
Melanie ( Money) Hines-Harris
Friend
