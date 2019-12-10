Home

Grace Funeral & Cremation Services
4301 N. Main Street
Rockford, IL 61103
(815) 395-0559
Visitation
Thursday, Dec. 12, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Funeral service
Thursday, Dec. 12, 2019
11:00 AM
Aleda Mae Quam


1918 - 2019
Loving Mother, Grandmother and Best Friend.
Aleda Mae Quam born April 18, 1918 in Elroy, Wisconsin daughter of Halvor and Stena Nelson. Married Norval Quam in 1936 until he passed in 1958. Aleda then married John "Ronnie" Taylor in 1962. Aleda went to be with the Lord December 4, 2019 in her home surrounded by her family. She worked with her husband Norval at their family business, Quam's Excavating until he passed. She then worked for Medical Supply for 12 years. She loved to spend time up north in her little cottage. Her and John "Ronnie" enjoyed gardening and the love of all animals. She would spend days canning vegetables from her harvest. She is predeceased by her son Bruce (Rosalie) Quam, parents Halvor and Stena Nelson, four brothers and three sisters, grandson and granddaughter. Survived by son Didrick "Rick" and Lillian Quam, Best Friend John "Ronnie" Taylor, grandchildren Daren Quam, Deeann (Quam) Davison, Dawn Christensen, Shawn(Bob) Shultz, Robin Heinen, Curt Quam, Jamie(Wendy) Klein, many great-grandchildren and several great-great grandchildren. Visitation December 12, 2019 from 10 am to 11 a.m. at Grace Funeral & Cremation Services, followed by a funeral service at 11 a.m. at 4301 N. Main Street; Rockford. Interment in Shirland Cemetery. Share a memory of condolence at www.graceFH.com.
Published in Rockford Register Star from Dec. 10 to Dec. 12, 2019
