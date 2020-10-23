1/1
Alex F. LasCasas
1928 - 2020
Alex F. LasCasas 1928—2020
ROCKFORD - Alex Francis LasCasas, age 92, of Rockford passed away peacefully Saturday October 17, 2020. Born in Sambuca di Sicilia, Italy on February 24, 1928 to Michael & Josephine LasCasas (Briguglio). He acquired degrees in music, educational administration and history. He worked as a teacher for 50 years and painted houses during the summer. He had a passion for classical music; teaching, composing and even owning a music store (LasCasas Music Center). He was a master of many instruments, but the piano was where his love for classical music laid. He served as conductor of the Italian Choral for many years and was a recipient of the Rockford Area Music Industry (RAMI) Award. His first and foremost passion was for his family and friends. He loved spending time with his family; especially his children, grandchildren and great grandchildren. It was his great grandchildren that brought a special twinkle to his eye and immense joy to his heart & soul. He loved to travel, but was a true believer that there was no place like home. A dedicated and proud Veteran, Alex served his country overseas as an MP in the US Army, receiving a World War II Victory Medal and Army of Occupation Medal. Loving father, grandfather, great-grandfather, great-great grandfather, brother, uncle and the list goes on; he will remain forever in our hearts.
He is survived by children; Bonnie LasCasas, Alex LasCasas, Nancy (Larry) Roop, Maria LasCasas, Vincent LasCasas and Barb (Sheldon) LeMoine; brother, Vince (Joan) LasCasas; numerous grandchildren, great-grandchildren and great-great grandchildren; and many nieces & nephews. He is predeceased by parents, Michael & Josephine LasCasas (Briguglio); infant brother, Joseph; sister, Mary (Carol) Henderson; brother, Joe (Nancy) LasCasas; and first wife, Beatrice (Tudor) LasCasas.
Mass of Christian Burial held Saturday October 31, 2020 at 11:00AM at St. Anthony of Padua Catholic Church, 1010 Ferguson St, Rockford, IL 61102. Interment at Calvary Cemetery. Christenson Funeral Home is assisting with arrangements. Memorials to the family.
The family would like to give special Thanks to nephew, Michael Henderson; care-giver, Uoliana Kravets; and to the Mercy Health Hospice Team.
Published in Rockford Register Star from Oct. 23 to Oct. 25, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
31
Mass of Christian Burial
11:00 AM
St. Anthony of Padua Catholic Church
