|
|
Alex W. Pomering 1998—2019
The world lost a radiant soul on Wednesday, August 28 at 8:30 p.m.
Terry and Beverly (Coleman) Pomering were blessed to be the parents of Alex Walter Pomering on September 25, 1998 in Rockford, IL. Alex was honored to be the big brother to Jason Pomering. Alex rescued his beloved dog Luna and was "Ferret Daddy" to Sebastian and Lucy. His fun, passionate, outgoing, caring, loving, nurturing personality lit up a room as soon as he entered. Never backing down from a challenge and his love to try all things new his list of talents grew a mile long; painting, drawing, woodworking, blacksmithing, automotive repair, music, sports and outdoor recreation. Alex's wild spirit brought him troubles which trapped his fortitude against drugs. Alex had risen to sobriety for three weeks when the demon heroin ended his physical life on earth. If Alex wanted anything, it was to enjoy life to its fullest. Our prayer, as parents, is that people discover you can do that without the influence of drugs and alcohol. Please take our son's death and turn it into your passion to beat the trap of addiction. There is NO shame in admitting you are human and made bad choices. There is ALWAYS a way out. God can be your strength to change the world. Alex was predeceased by his Grandparents; Suzanne Puddicombe-Coleman and just three months ago David Coleman along with Great-Grandparents; Pearl and Walter Pomering, Maynard Beeman, Lueva and Freeman Coleman, Dora and Burdell Puddicombe and Aunt Dawn Coleman. Alex leaves in mourning his parents, brother, Grandparents Connie and Walter Pomering, Great-Grandmother Winona Beeman, Aunts and Uncles; Debbie and Ron Austin, Scott Pomering, Angie Pomering, Nannette and Norm Reid, David Coleman II, numerous other family members, friends and the entire Ackerson Family. To celebrate the impact Alex had on the world we are hosting a Visitation/Reception on Friday, September 6, 2019 from 5 - 7 pm at Sunset Funeral Home & Memorial Gardens, 8800 N. Alpine Rd, Machesney Park, IL 61115. The Memorial Service will be Saturday, September 7, 2019 starting at 10 am at Hope Evangelical Free Church, 5656 Elevator Rd, Roscoe, IL 61073. A procession to Sunset Funeral Home and Inurnment will follow the Memorial Service. We invite everyone to participate in all celebrations including a catered luncheon at Hope church from 12:15 - 3:00pm. I tell you these things, so that in me you may have peace. In this world you will have trouble. But take heart! I have overcome the world. ~ John 16:33 NIV
Published in Rockford Register Star from Sept. 3 to Sept. 5, 2019