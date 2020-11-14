Alex W. Smith Jr. 1933—2020
Alex W. Smith Jr., 87, of Rockford, IL passed away on November 10, 2020. Born February 12, 1933 in Rockford, son of Alex W. Smith Sr. and Doris (Corey) Smith. He graduated from West High School class of 1951. While at West High School Alex achieved many goals, he made top ten, ROTC captain, rifle, drill, and played football. He also met Violet Lundgren at West and in 1953 they married at the Winnebago Street Methodist Church. They had two children, Vanessa and William. Alex attended various Methodist Churches throughout the years, including the New Milford Methodist Church where he had served as a Trustee. Alex worked for over 20 years in the Carpenters Local 792 as a home builder and apprentice instructor. He also worked 25 years with the State of Illinois Safety and Education Division and the Federal OSHA program as safety compliance officer. He was an instructor for the OSHA Training Institute and Safety Supervisor. He served as Alderman from 1967-1971 for the SE section of Rockford. When Alex was younger he enjoyed hunting, archery, bowling, golf, and camping with his family. Alex is survived by his wife Violet of 67 years; his daughter, Vanessa Meyers; and his son, William Smith, who all reside in the Rockford area. Services for Alex will be private. Interment at Calvary Catholic Cemetery, 8616 W. State Rd, Winnebago, IL 61088. Arrangements entrusted to Fitzgerald Funeral Home & Crematory. Share online memories and condolences at www.fitzgeraldfh.com