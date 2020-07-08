Alexander "Alex" S. Heaney 1993—2020
Alexander "Alex" S. Heaney, 27, of Machesney Park, IL passed away suddenly Friday, July 3, 2020. He was born January 27, 1993 in Rockford, IL the son to Anthony and Danita (Garner). Alex attended Harlem High School graduating in 2011. He enjoyed BMX bikes, video games and animals, especially cats. He loved Disney World, amusement parks, zoos, and spending time on the beach. Alex was an avid Chicago Cubs and Blackhawks fan. He was a silly, happy person that loved spending time with friends and family and especially Betsy. Most of all, he loved spending time with his niece and best friend, Annabelle. Alex was very close to his mother and loved her dearly. He will be deeply missed by those who knew and loved him.
Survived by his mother, Danita Heaney; father, Anthony Heaney; sister, Clarissa (James Lefeber) Heaney; niece and best friend, Annabelle Heaney; grandparents, George and Norma Jean Garner; aunt and uncle Deanna and Doug Graas; cousins, Ashley Graas and Jonathon (Rebecca Pitts) Graas; special love, Betsy Crass; Kaitlyn and Brynlee Lefeber; good friend, Natalie Todora; companions, Zelda, Phoebe and Cinnamon Roll. Predeceased by his maternal great grandmother, Hazel Garner.
Walk Through Visitation will be held Saturday, July 11, 2020 from 10:00 a.m. until 12:00 p.m. at Fitzgerald Funeral Home & Crematory, Mulford Chapel, 1860 S. Mulford Rd. Funeral Service will be Saturday, July 11 at 12:00 p.m. at the funeral home. Please wear a mask and practice social distancing. Burial at Arlington Memorial Park Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the family for a trust to be established for his beloved Annabelle.
