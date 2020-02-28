Home

POWERED BY

Services
Fitzgerald Funeral Home & Crematory LTD - Mulford Chapel
1860 South Mulford
Rockford, IL 61108
815-226-2273
Visitation
Monday, Mar. 2, 2020
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Fitzgerald Funeral Home & Crematory LTD - Mulford Chapel
1860 South Mulford
Rockford, IL 61108
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Alfred I.
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Alfred J. Latino "Al" I.


1936 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Alfred J. Latino "Al" I. Obituary
Alfred "Al" J. Latino I 1936—2020
Alfred "Al" John Latino I, 83, passed away on Wednesday, February 26, 2020 in his home.
Al was born in Rockford, IL on September 10, 1936, son of Lawrence and Ginny (Correnti) Latino. He married Micki (Haley) Latino on April 1, 1966. Al was a member of the St. Ambrosio and Lombardi Societies as well as the Verdi Club. He enjoyed fishing and pheasant hunting with his favorite dogs, springer spaniels. Al had a special bond with all of his grandchildren. He loved spending time with them which included reading to them, taking naps and eating ice cream together. Al will be dearly missed.
Those left to honor Al's memory include his dear children, Patti Schiavo, Michelene (Dan) Domski, April Wortmann and John (Summer) Latino; grandchildren, Siena Micki Latino, Justin Wortmann, Joshua Domski, Laura Layne, Andrew Schiavo, Jennifer Moffitt and Michelle Mershon; great-grandchildren; brother, Thomas Latino and numerous nieces and nephews. He is predeceased by his parents, loving wife, Micki and brothers, Anthony and Larry Latino.
Visitation will be Monday, March 2, 2020 from 6:00 – 8:00 p.m. at Fitzgerald Funeral Home & Crematory, Mulford Chapel, 1860 S. Mulford Rd. Rockford, IL 61108. Private family burial will be in Arlington Memorial Park Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Latino family for a memorial to be established.
Arrangements entrusted to Fitzgerald Funeral Home & Crematory. Share online memories and condolences at www.fitzgeraldfh.com
Published in Rockford Register Star from Feb. 28 to Mar. 1, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Alfred's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -