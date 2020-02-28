|
|
Alfred "Al" J. Latino I 1936—2020
Alfred "Al" John Latino I, 83, passed away on Wednesday, February 26, 2020 in his home.
Al was born in Rockford, IL on September 10, 1936, son of Lawrence and Ginny (Correnti) Latino. He married Micki (Haley) Latino on April 1, 1966. Al was a member of the St. Ambrosio and Lombardi Societies as well as the Verdi Club. He enjoyed fishing and pheasant hunting with his favorite dogs, springer spaniels. Al had a special bond with all of his grandchildren. He loved spending time with them which included reading to them, taking naps and eating ice cream together. Al will be dearly missed.
Those left to honor Al's memory include his dear children, Patti Schiavo, Michelene (Dan) Domski, April Wortmann and John (Summer) Latino; grandchildren, Siena Micki Latino, Justin Wortmann, Joshua Domski, Laura Layne, Andrew Schiavo, Jennifer Moffitt and Michelle Mershon; great-grandchildren; brother, Thomas Latino and numerous nieces and nephews. He is predeceased by his parents, loving wife, Micki and brothers, Anthony and Larry Latino.
Visitation will be Monday, March 2, 2020 from 6:00 – 8:00 p.m. at Fitzgerald Funeral Home & Crematory, Mulford Chapel, 1860 S. Mulford Rd. Rockford, IL 61108. Private family burial will be in Arlington Memorial Park Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Latino family for a memorial to be established.
Arrangements entrusted to Fitzgerald Funeral Home & Crematory. Share online memories and condolences at www.fitzgeraldfh.com
Published in Rockford Register Star from Feb. 28 to Mar. 1, 2020