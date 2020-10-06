1/1
Alice Hagan
1930 - 2020
Alice Hagan 1930—2020
Alice Hagan, 90, beloved wife, mother and nana passed away Thursday, October 1, 2020 surrounded by her loving family. She was born in Hammond, Indiana on February 19, 1930 to Agostino and Lucia (Cottone) LaMantia. She graduated with honors from Hammond High School in 1948. She was united in marriage to Thomas Edward Hagan at St. Joseph Catholic Church, in 1961, Hammond, IN.
Alice was a resident of Rockford, IL for 58 years and was a longtime member of St. Bernadette Catholic Church. She worked at Rockford Memorial Hospital in the Admitting and Medical Records Department for 22 years. She was a devoted wife and mother, an excellent homemaker, and a great Italian cook. She was an avid reader who was always up on current events as well as a wonderful gardener. She was a lifelong Cubs fan. Along with her love of family, she had many dear friendships that brought her much joy. Her sweet gentle personality will never be forgotten.
She is survived by her husband Thomas, celebrating 59 years of marriage and her children, Carol Jeanne (Robert) Kirk and Michael Hagan; grandchildren, Jeremy (Kristy) Kirk, Dr. Jason Kirk, Emily (Logan) Brock, Robert (Amanda) Kirk, Alex and Lucas Hagan; 8 great grand-children and numerous nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her daughter Laurie Ann Hagan in 1980, and her parents and brothers, Philip, Frank and Michael LaMantia.
Alice's family extends a special thank you to the staff of Mercyhealth at Home Hospice for their care and compassion.
A visitation will be from 8:30 a.m. until 10:30 a.m. on Saturday, October 10, 2020 at Fitzgerald Funeral Home, 3910 N. Rockton Avenue, Rockford, IL 61103. Funeral Mass at St. Bernadette Catholic Church will be private. Private inurnment will be at Calvary Catholic Cemetery. Those in attendance for any of the services will be required to wear masks and social distance. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made in Alice's name to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital or Ronald McDonald House Charities. Share online condolences at www.fitzgeraldfh.com.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Rockford Register Star from Oct. 6 to Oct. 8, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
10
Visitation
08:30 - 10:30 AM
Fitzgerald Funeral Home
Funeral services provided by
Fitzgerald Funeral Home & Crematory LTD - Riverside Chapel
3910 N Rockton Ave
Rockford, IL 61103
(815) 654-2484
