Alice L. Pinney 1926—2019
Alice L. Pinney, 93, of Rockford, passed away September 11, 2019 surrounded by family. Born August 11, 1926 in Rockford; daughter of L. Harold and Opal (Quandt) Lynch. She married Glenn Pinney on November 25, 1948 in Rockford
A longtime member of St. Bernadette Church, Alice graduated from West High School. She retired from Kmart after numerous years of employment.
Alice enjoyed sewing, family vacations when her children were much younger, trips to the casino, and spending time with her family, especially her grandchildren.
Survivors include her children, Linda Breece, Charles Pinney, Janet (Dan) Mills and Leo Pinney; 7 grandchildren, 11 great-grandchildren and 4 great, great-grandchildren; numerous nieces and nephews.
She is predeceased by her parents; husband; daughter, Donna Stoltz; sister, Joyce Kennedy (September 5, 2019); brothers, Robert, Donald and Roger Lynch.
Funeral Service 11 a.m. Thursday, September 19, 2019 at Fitzgerald Funeral Home & Crematory, Riverside Chapel, 3910 N. Rockton Ave., Rockford. Visitation 10 a.m. until time of service at the funeral home. Burial in Calvary Cemetery, Winnebago. Online condolences may be submitted at www.fitzgeraldfh.com
Published in Rockford Register Star from Sept. 16 to Sept. 18, 2019