Alice Louise "More Grammy" LaGaisse 1921—2019
Alice Louise "More Grammy" LaGaisse, 98, of Durand, IL died at 3:30 a.m., Sunday, April 21, 2019 in Medina Nursing Center, Durand.
Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10:30 a.m., Friday, May 3, 2019, in St. Mary Catholic Church, 602 W. Main Street, Durand, IL. Burial will be in St. Mary Catholic Cemetery, Durand, IL. McCorkle Funeral Home-Durand Chapel, 101 W Main Street, Durand, IL assisted the family.
Memorials may be given to St. Baldrick's Foundation, 1333 S. Mayflower Ave., Suite 400, Monrovia, CA 91016
Published in Rockford Register Star from Apr. 26 to Apr. 28, 2019