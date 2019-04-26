Home

POWERED BY

Services
McCorkle Ltd Funeral Home
101 Main St
Durand, IL 61024
(815) 248-2200
Mass of Christian Burial
Friday, May 3, 2019
10:30 AM
St. Mary Catholic Church
602 W. Main Street
Durand, IL
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Alice LaGaisse
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Alice Louise "More Grammy" LaGaisse


1921 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Alice Louise "More Grammy" LaGaisse Obituary
Alice Louise "More Grammy" LaGaisse 1921—2019
Alice Louise "More Grammy" LaGaisse, 98, of Durand, IL died at 3:30 a.m., Sunday, April 21, 2019 in Medina Nursing Center, Durand.
Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10:30 a.m., Friday, May 3, 2019, in St. Mary Catholic Church, 602 W. Main Street, Durand, IL. Burial will be in St. Mary Catholic Cemetery, Durand, IL. McCorkle Funeral Home-Durand Chapel, 101 W Main Street, Durand, IL assisted the family.
Memorials may be given to St. Baldrick's Foundation, 1333 S. Mayflower Ave., Suite 400, Monrovia, CA 91016
To read full obituary, share a memory or send an on line condolence, visit www.mccorklefuneralhome.com
Published in Rockford Register Star from Apr. 26 to Apr. 28, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now