Alice M. Wachtveitl 1926—2019
Alice M. Wachtveitl, 92, of Rockford, passed away peacefully to be with the Lord on Friday, October 11, 2019. Born Saturday, October 30, 1926, in Neenah, WI, the daughter of Clifford and Carrie (Johnson) Hawley. Married Edward Wachtveitl on November 6, 1948, in Oshkosh, WI. Formerly employed by Sears, Warner-Lambert, and the gas company. Member of Pine Grove Free Methodist Church. She will be missed by her children, Larry (Connie) Wachtveitl, Scott (Terri) Wachtveitl, and Roger Wachtveitl, as well as dear family friends, Dan and Sandy Bounds. Also survived by seven grandchildren and ten great-grandchildren. Predeceased by her husband, Edward.
Service at 11:00 a.m., Wednesday, October 16th, in Delehanty Funeral Home, Ltd., 401 River Ln., Loves Park. Burial in Willwood Burial Park. Visitation from 10:00 a.m. to time of service. For more information, visit Delehantyfh.com.
Published in Rockford Register Star from Oct. 12 to Oct. 15, 2019