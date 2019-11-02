Home

Alice Nelson Obituary
Alice Nelson 1931—2019
Alice Estelle Nelson passed away peacefully on October, 28, 2019. Alice was born on January 28, 1931 in Rockford, Illinois to Alfred and Marjorie Needham. Howard Stuart Nelson passed away peacefully on March 4, 2013. He was born in Rockford, Illinois on July 15, 1930, the son of Leo and Lois Nelson. Alice and Howard graduated from West High School in 1948. They both went on to graduate from Michigan State University in December 1952. Alice earned her degree in English while Howard earned his degree in Civil Engineering. Alice and Howard were married in September 1952. Alice enjoyed gardening, reading, knitting, and spending time in the mountains. Howard was a skilled woodworker and enjoyed golf and gardening. They both loved watching Michigan State basketball. They are survived by five children, Eric (Aileen), Karen (John), Lyn (Chuck), Kris (Clifford), Lisa (MIchael); six grandchildren, Devon, Kelsee, Julie, Ben, Rebecca, Ryan; and two great-grandchildren Scarlett and Natalie. Alice is also survived by her sister Jo Nash of Pecatonica, Illinois and Samuel Needham of Katy, Texas. Howard was predeceased by his sister Jean. Alice and Howard will be laid to rest together in a private family service at the San Joaquin National Cemetery near Santa Nella, California.
Published in Rockford Register Star from Nov. 2 to Nov. 5, 2019
