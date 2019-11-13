|
Alice Pendleton 1936—2019
Alice Marie Pendleton, of Rockford departed this earthly life November 7, 2019. She was born February 3,1936 in Athens, Alabama the daughter of Lawrence and Annie Mae Sowell. Alice lived in Rockford since she was 18 years old coming from Athens, Alabama. She was married 58 years to Jamie Lee Pendleton, he preceded her in death. Alice was employed as a machine operator by Warner Lambert Company 20 years before retiring. She was a charter member of New Fellowship serving on the Nurses Guild, as Deaconess, as a Mother and serving on the board to serve the homeless every year. She graduated from Trinity High School Athens, Alabama.
Alice leaves to cherish many loving memories, three sons, Ronald (Sandra) Reed, Jamie Lamar (Annette) Pendleton and Darrell Pendleton; four daughters, Darneice (Willie) Nance-Swain, Pamela Caldwell-Long, Larethia and Sabrina Pendleton; 9 grandchildren, 15 great grandchildren; brother, Edward (Petrinella) Sowell; five sisters, Lucy Bedford, Irene Smith, Brenda Robertson, Annette McNeely, and Diane (Kenneth) Shephard; sister in law, Christine Williams; a host of many relatives and friends. She was predeceased by her parents, husband, brother, sister and son in law.
Services will be held 10:00 a.m. Saturday, November 16, 2019 at Providence Baptist Church 2209 Clifton Ave. Burial in Sunset Memorial Gardens. Visitation will be held 8:00 a.m. until the time of service. Arrangements completed by Carl E. Ponds Funeral Home Inc. 200 N. Johnston Ave.
Published in Rockford Register Star from Nov. 13 to Nov. 15, 2019